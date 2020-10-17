Samantha Akkineni pens a heartfelt note on Keerthy Suresh's 28th birthday; Take a look

Mahesh Babu, Nithiin, Samantha Akkineni among others showered Keerthy Suresh with best wishes on her special day.

National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh turns a year older today and fans across the country are sending her best wishes to her through social media. Many close friends and celebs from the film industry also wished the Mahanati actress with lovely throwback photos and messages. Mahesh Babu, Nithiin, Samantha among others showered the actress with best wishes on her special day. Samantha Akkineni shared a beautiful photo of the birthday girl along with a message that read: "Happy Birthday dear...wishing you only happiness, success and love...god bless you and your good heart." Sam and Keerthy shared the screenspace in Nag Ashwin's film, Mahanati.

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh will be seen opposite Mahesh Babu in their upcoming film titled, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Welcoming the actress on board, Mahesh Babu wrote on Instagram, "Here's wishing the super talented Keerthy Suresh a very happy birthday! Team Sarkar Vaar Paata welcomes you aboard! Will make sure it's one of your most memorable films. Have a great one!."

Replying to Mahesh Babu's post, the actress wrote: "Thank you so much Mahesh Babu sir. Delighted to be working with you for the first time and really looking forward to this!"

Check it out below:

The stunner has quite a few films like Good Luck Sakhi, Annaatthe and Rang De that are set to release in the coming months. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the shooting and releases of the films got postponed.

She was last seen in crime thriller Penguin, which released on an OTT platform.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×