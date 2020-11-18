Samantha Akkineni pens a powerful birthday note for Nayanthara: Salute your strength and silent determination

Samantha Akkineni, who will be sharing the screenspace soon with Nayanthara in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal wished the actress on her birthday with a lovely note.

Lady superstar of Kollywood film industry, Nayanthara celebrates her 36th birthday today and fans across the country are showering her with lovely wishes on social media. Twitter is filled with birthday wishes for the actress. Many celebrities from the film industry also wished Nayanthara on her special day. Samantha Akkineni, who will be sharing the screenspace soon with Nayanthara has also penned a powerful birthday note for her. Sharing a picture of Nayan, Sam wrote, "Happy birthday to the one and only Nayanthara..keep shining brighter and brighter and inspiring us to fight for what is ours...more power to you...sister...salute to your strength and silent determination."

For the first time, these two beautiful ladies will be seen together on the big screen in Vignesh Shivan's upcoming film titled, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The stunner will be seen in this much-anticipated rom-com that stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role. To be helmed and written by Vignesh Shivan, the shooting of the film is yet to go on floors. The film will have music by Anirudh. Meanwhile, check out Samantha Akkineni's birthday post for Nayanthara.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Nayanthara's beau Vignesh Shivan shared a few unseen beautiful photos of the actress on her birthday and wrote: "Happy birthday to you, Thangamey."

Also, the teaser of her upcoming film Netrikann was released today to mark her birthday and it has received an amazing response on social media. Vignesh marks his debut as a producer with this film.

Also Read: Nayanthara’s Netrikann: Intense teaser of the Milind Rau directorial promises nail-biting thriller

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×