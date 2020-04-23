Samantha Akkineni pens a special birthday note for her Mahanati director Nag Ashwin and shares fond memories

Samantha Akkineni, who played the role of a journalist in the film Mahanati, penned a special message for the birthday boy Nag Ashwin.

One of the young and talented directors in the Telugu film industry, Nag Ashwin celebrates his birthday today, April 23. Nag Ashwin, who has set his mark in the industry with Mahanati, got a special birthday wishes from Samantha Akkineni. The stunner, who played the role of a journalist in the film Mahanati, penned a special message for the birthday boy and also recollected the memory when Nag Ashwin was more focused in selling the benefits of his electric car rather than focusing on all the compliments he was getting for the success of his films.

Samantha also shared a cute picture of her with Nag Ashwin from the sets of the film. The makers of the film also wished Mahanati director with a sweet message on his special day. The Tweet read: From taking us on a spectacular journey to Himalayas to making us fall in love with Telugu cinema and Savitri once again, you are the powerhouse director. Happy birthday @nagashwin7 Red heart We can't wait to witness your magic on screen again #HBDNagAshwin."

Check out the Tweets below:

From taking us on a spectacular journey to Himalayas to making us fall in love with Telugu cinema and Savitri once again, you are the powerhouse director.

Happy birthday @nagashwin7

We can't wait to witness your magic on screen again.#HBDNagAshwin pic.twitter.com/Qmy43fnkux — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) April 23, 2020

Mahanati directed by Nag Ashwin was produced by Priyanka Dutt under the banners Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema. Keerthy Suresh played the role of actress Savitri while Dulquer Salmaan, in his Telugu debut, played the role of Gemini Ganesan.

At the 66th National Film Awards 2019, the film won three awards, including Best Feature Film in Telugu, Best Actress for Keerthy and Outstanding Costume Design.

Meanwhile, the director is busy with his upcoming film, Jathi Ratnalu which features Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna and Naveen Polishetty. He has also collaborated with Prbhas for his 21st film. However, an official announcement on the film's shoot will be made post lockdown.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×