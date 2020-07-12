Samantha Akkineni plants saplings with Nagarjuna; Nominates Keerthy Suresh, Rashmika for Green India Challenge

Samantha Akkineni enjoyed every bit of Green India Challenge as she created awareness among the people to plant more trees. She further nominated Keerthy Suresh, Rashmika Mandanna and Shilpa Reddy for this initiative.

Samantha Akkineni recently accepted Green India Challenge as she planted three saplings with Nagarjuna at their home in Hyderabad. Sam took to social media and shared a few photos and a video of herself enjoying her time planting saplings with family members at her residence in Jubilee Hills. The Oh Baby actress further nominated Keerthy Suresh, Rashmika Mandanna and her close friend Shilpa Reddy for Green India Challenge. One can see in the photos below, Sam enjoying every bit of it as she spreads awareness among the people to plant more trees.

Sam was challenged for this initiative by actor and her father-in-law Nagarjuna Akkineni. Sharing on Instagram, she wrote, "I've accepted #HaraHaiTohBharaHai #GreenindiaChallenge from Nag mama I planted 3 saplings. Further I am nominating @keerthysureshofficial @rashmika_mandanna @shilpareddy.official to plant 3 trees & continue the chain special thanks to @MPsantoshtrs garu for taking this intiative." Now we can't wait for Keerthy Suresh and Rashmika Mandanna to take up this challenge.

Meanwhile, check out Samantha Akkineni's Instagram post below:

On the work front, Samantha will be sharing the screenspace with Vijay Sethupathu and Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan's upcoming film titled, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film was launched earlier this year and the team is looking forward to kick-start the shoot in August.

Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni is making most of the quarantine period. She is keeping herself occupied with various activities including cooking and gardening. The South beauty is also treating her fans and keeping them motivated with her workout photos.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×