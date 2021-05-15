Samantha Akkineni to a play bold role in The Family Man 2; Raj & DK reveal her performance will shock everyone

Adding the much-needed excitement, directors Raj and DK recently spilled the beans about Samantha Akkineni's role in The Family Man Season 2.

Samantha Akkineni is making her Hindi web debut with Manoj Bajpayee's The Famil Man Season 2. The makers are gearing up for a big premiere on June 11th, on Amazon Prime. There is too much excitement among the audience to know what's in store in them. Meanwhile, adding the much-needed excitement, directors Raj and DK spilled the beans about Samantha Akkineni's role in The Family Man Season 2.

The director duo revealed that Samantha Akkineni's performance in the show will leave everyone in shock. "Samantha is playing a bold role in the film and her performance will shock everyone. We were a bit sceptical about her inclusion as we didn’t know if she would agree to star in the bold and edgy set-up,” Raj and DK recently revealed. Well, Samantha, herself is super excited for The Family Man 2's release.

Meanwhile, the actress has two big South projects- Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles. The makers have already wrapped up the first schedule in Chennai and will resume once things are back to normal.

Samantha Akkineni also has Shaakuntalam, a mythological drama film written and directed by Gunasekhar. The film is produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under the banner of Gunaa Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions respectively. Dev Mohan will be seen playing the male lead role opposite Samantha.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×