Samantha Akkineni to play the female lead in Telugu remake of the Kannada romantic drama Dia?

Southern beauty Samantha Akkineni has been an all-time favourite of filmmakers for reasons that are quite obvious. The actress was last seen in the Telugu movie Jaanu co-starring Sharwanand. If media reports are to be believed, the gorgeous diva is likely to feature in a remake version of the Kannada movie Dia. She is reportedly impressed by the romantic drama starring Pruthvi Ambaar, Dheekshith, and Kushee in the lead roles. As per reports, a Telugu producer has approached the actress for the same.

So, if the reports come out to be true, Samantha Akkineni will be portraying the female lead in the Telugu version of the movie helmed by K.S. Ashoka. However, there are further speculations that the Oh! Baby actress might not act in the movie herself but will bankroll it. The Eega actress has previously acted in multiple remakes so it won’t be something new for her if she gives a nod to this new project too.

According to the latest reports, director Singeetam has also approached Samatha for a biopic based on the life of the popular Carnatic singer, Bangalore Nagaratnamma. Talking about the actress, she will be featuring in the second season of the web series The Family Man co-starring Manoj Bajpayee. And for the record, she has already completed the shoot for the same much to the excitement of her fans. As for Dia’s remake, an official confirmation from the Telugu actress is still awaited. Right now, Samantha is enjoying her quarantine break with her husband Naga Chaitanya and other members of their family.

