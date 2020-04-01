Samantha Akkineni to play lead role in the biopic of popular Carnatic singer Nagarathnamma? Find out

Samantha Akkineni was approached by Singeetham Srinivasa Rao to play the lead role in the biopic of Carnatic singer Nagarathnamma.

South star Samantha Akkineni, who was last seen in Jaanu, which is the Telugu remake of Tamil film 96, was reportedly approached by legendary director Singeetham Srinivasa Rao to play the lead role in the biopic of popular Carnatic singer Nagarathnamma. Media reports suggest that Samantha is mighty impressed with the biopic and she is keen to come on-board for the bilingual project. The film is likely to kick-off next year and it will be released in Telugu and Tamil.

We all know that this film would be yet another feather in the hat of South cinema, for we all know that Singeetham Srinivasa Rao has a huge role in the revolutionizing of South cinema. The king of versatility’s last directorial was Welcome Obama, which was released in 2013. Nagarathnamma was a Carnatic singer from the pre-independence era and reports suggest that she was a descendant of the famous devadasi community. According to some media reports, Anushka Shetty was the primary choice for the film and the offer went on to Samantha as the Baaubali actor turned out the offer citing dates issues.

An official confirmation is still awaited about the film. Meanwhile, Samantha has recently signed Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal which also has Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles. It was recently revealed that she is also playing the lead actor in Ashwin Saravanan's horror-thriller, which will have Prasanna and Prashanth in key roles.

Credits :The Times Of India

