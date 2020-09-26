Samantha Akkineni to play a physically challenged woman in Ashwin Saravanan’s next?

Ashwin Saravanan is known for his critically acclaimed films like Game Over and Maya, starring Taapse Pannu and Nayanthara respectively.

By now, we all know that Samantha Akkineni will be seen playing the leading lady in Ashwin Saravanan’s upcoming thriller. The yet to be titled film is one of the most expected projects of the South entertainment industry. When the film was announced, it was revealed that it will have critically acclaimed actor Prasanna in a key role. Now, a new report has come up stating that Samantha Akkineni will be seen as a differently abled woman in the film.

According to Behindwoods, the actress’s role will have a huge impact in the thriller. Ashwin Saravanan is known for his critically acclaimed films like Game Over and Maya, starring Taapse Pannu and Nayanthara respectively. It was reported that actor Prashanth will be seen playing a key role in the film. However, his starring was not confirmed by the makers. It is expected that more details will be revealed about the film in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Samantha also has Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara starrer Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in her pipeline. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film was announced a couple of weeks before the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed. It was also reported that the actor was hearing stories from Kollywood directors as she was keen on acting in more Tamil films. Samantha Akkineni, who is regularly updating about her whereabouts on social media, was last seen in Jaanu, which was the official Tollywood remake of Kollywood film 96.

Credits :Behindwoods

