Samantha Akkineni is in a playful mood as she cuddles up with her pet Hash in THIS adorable video

The Majili actress is active on social media and keeps updating her fans about her life. Samantha Akkineni recently shared a cute video of her playing with her pet Hash Akkineni and we must say that he is a delightfully lovable dog.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni is not only one amazing actress but also a beautiful mom to her pet Hash Akkineni. Sam, as we all know, is witnessing new heights with back to back box office hits and we couldn’t be more happier for her. Samantha Akkineni is stunning in her right way. The Majili actress is quite active on social media and often keeps updating her fans about everything. Samantha recently shared a cute video of her playing with her pet Hash Akkineni and must say, he is a delightfully lovable dog.

While Naga Chaitanya is away from home for the shooting of his films, there’s always someone who keeps her company and it's her pup Hash. The South beauty has shared the cutest video ever and we just can’t get out eyes off them. This is not for the first time, Samantha keeps treating her fans with some wonderful photos of her mischevious pup. We really think Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni will be amazing parents in the future. What do you think?

Meanwhile, during one of the interview, Samantha spoke about how important her child would be in her life once she becomes a mommy. "When I have a child, that child is going to be my universe. I had the greatest respect for working mothers. My childhood was not very rosy. For all adults, who haven’t had a very rosy childhood, the first thing they will tell you is that they want to give their child everything that they did not have,” Sam said during an interview with Film Companion.

On the professional front, Samantha Akkineni will be seen next in Telugu remake of Tamil film, 96. Titled Janu, the shooting of the film was wrapped up in October and the team is looking forward to 2020 release.

Credits :Instagram

Read More