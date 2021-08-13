Samantha Akkineni on playing Shakuntalam: Honestly I did not have confidence that I could look that way

Samantha Akkineni is playing the title role of Shakuntalam in her upcoming film and moviegoers can't wait to know what's in store for them. The actress wrapped her part of the shoot yesterday and the makers hosted a grand 'thank you' party for her on the sets. Ace fashion designer Neeta Lulla, who has designed costumes for Samantha in Shakuntalam was also present on the sets yesterday.

Post-pack-up, Neeta Lulla shared a video of her with Samantha Akkineni on Instagram as the actress thanked the designer for making her look gorgeous as Shakuntalam. Samantha says, "Before I start any film, I'm very very nervous about how I'm going to pull it off and is the kind of films I accept. For Shakuntalam, I knew she had to be extremely gorgeous and honestly, I did not have that confidence that I could look that way. Thank you for making me look so etheral. Every time I looked at the monitor, I used to think how she (Neeta) made me look like this. This is the best I have ever looked."

Shakuntalam is a mythological drama film, written and directed by Gunasekhar and produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under the banner of Gunaa Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions respectively.

The film will see Samantha Akkineni in the titular role of Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta. Allu Arjun's daughter Arha will be seen playing the role of Prince Bharata.

