Samantha Akkineni plays dress up in an orange embellished desi number and we can't take our eyes off her

Samantha Akkineni looks stunning in a dazzling singlet short kurta set with palazzo pants and proves she is the real fashion queen.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni is one of the actresses who can never go wrong with her sartorial picks. The stunner leaves her fans amazed every time when she ups her fashion game. Even during the lockdown, Samantha Akkineni is treating us with her amazing photos. Recently, she shared a few photos from her cooking session at home and what grabbed everyone’s attention was her style. Sam accessorised her outfits with Gucci and Valentino belts worth a lakh. Well, now we have across fresh photos of the stunner that prove Samantha Akkineni is the real fashion queen.

Samantha Akkineni is looking stunning in a dazzling singlet short kurta set with palazzo pants. It is a perfect wear for parties and other festive gatherings. Sam accessorised her gorgeous look with diamond and pearl earrings. She completed her look with simple natural open hair, bright lips and minimal makeup. We are in love with her this look and just can’t take our eyes off her.

What do you think of her this look? Is it yay or nay? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni accessorises her dresses with Gucci, Valentino belts that cost a BOMB even at home; See Pics

On the professional front, Sam was last seen in Trisha Krishnan's 96' remake titled, Jaanu. The stunner will now be seen sharing the screenspace with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan's upcoming film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The shooting of the film will go on floors in August. Vignesh has written and will be helming the project.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×