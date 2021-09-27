Samantha Akkineni to Pooja Hegde: Divas setting major feel good vibes with the dopamine dressing trend

The new dopamine trend is something we are totally in love with. Add a pop of colour to any of your outfits and you are good to go. To the unversed, the dopamine dressing trend is all about uplifting your mood by wearing bright colours and a lot of celebs are seen following the trend. South divas like Samantha Akkineni, Pooja Hegde, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh among others give us cues on how to nail the dopamine dressing trend and set major feel-good vibes because as we know the pandemic has not been easy on anyone.

Scroll down below to check out how these actresses have amped up the trend in vibrant outfits:

Samantha Akkineni:

Samantha Akkineni is one of the stylish actors in the Telugu film industry. Her fashion choices have always hit the headlines. The boss lady is now slaying the dopamine trend in a blue co-ord set by Reik Clothing. Floral prints always boost the mood, don't they?

Pooja Hegde:

Pooja Hegde is among many who has turned to bright colours to make a head-turning fashion statement. For a recent event in Mumbai, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo opted for a yellow three-piece suit and made sure all eyes were on her.

Raashii Khanna:

For the promotions of her film Tughlaq Durbar, Raashii wore an eye-grabbing colour and pulled it off effortlessly.

Tamannaah Bhatia:

Ok, wearing pink on pink is quite gutsy but Tamannaah Bhatia sure knows how to do it in style. Tam teamed her pink see-through turtle neck top with similar coloured trousers. Sporting a playful and bubblegum version can make you feel happier.

Rakul Preet Singh:

Rakul Preet Singh does colour blocking right like no other in an orange dress and neon pink heels. You can bookmark her look!

Kajal Aggarwal:

This trend is for anyone who loves betting on bright yet gutsy choices. Kajal Aggarwal's purple mini dress look shows us how to add little drama to your boring life and this exemplifies dopamine dressing max.

Rashmika Mandanna:

At the recent award show, Rashmika Mandanna showed us how to pull off a bright colour and is a perfect combination of happiness.

Which is your favourite of all? Let us know in the comment section below.

