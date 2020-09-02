Samantha Akkineni to Pooja Hegde: Guess who is the most followed actor on Instagram?

From Samantha Akkineni to Pooja Hegde, take a look at the follower rates of 5 popular actresses from the South entertainment industry.

Actors these days, know their way around to use social media in order to gain more fans and followers and to influence their fans with their engaging social media posts. Even the most loved and most popular actresses of the South like Nayanthara have sometimes kept their life private and stayed away from social media. However, budding actresses like Malavika Mohanan, who has acted in only one film so far, has already become a great social media influencer with more than 1 million followers on the photo-sharing application.

However, pan Indian star Anushka Shetty, who shot to Himalayan fame after her role as Devasena in the Baahubali franchise, is slowly inching close to 4 million followers. To keep their fans updated about their whereabouts and to promote their films, actors use social media and their popularity and fanbase are increasing more and more. Pan Indian stars including Anushka Shetty who has huge popularity across the country, have fewer followers compared to sensational actors including Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Kandanna. Take a look at the follower rates of 5 popular actresses from the South entertainment industry.

1. Rakul Preet Singh

With 15.4 million followers on the photo-sharing application, Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most popular actresses to use Instagram to the fullest. In her Instagram space, what we see is photos of the Indian 2 actresses’ personal life, professional life and BTS photos. With these many followers, she has even surpassed senior actors including Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia.

2. Samantha Akkineni

Recently, Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram space and announced that he has crossed 11 million followers on the application. While Pooja Hegde achieved this feat much earlier than Samantha, the latter managed to surpass Pooja in a jiffy. With 11.5 million followers, the Jaanu star is making a great influence on social media. Starting from her gardening tips to her fitness inspiration, Samantha has always managed to keep her fans engaged.

3. Pooja Hegde

The recent sensation for South Indian entertainment fans is undoubtedly Pooja Hegde. With her comic comebacks in her recently released film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo with Allu Arjun, Pooja has captured a huge space in the hearts of her fans. With her posts on Instagram, she has also increased his fanbase. The Radhe Shyam actress has 11.4 million followers on the photo-sharing application, and she inching close with Samantha Akkineni.

4. Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna is known for her adorable expression in her photos. Though she is one of the sensational stars, she still has only 8.5 million followers. While she has acted in only Telugu films so far, reports suggest that she will be making her Kollywood debut. It goes without saying that her followers on Instagram will increase after she acts in films for other languages.

5. Anushka Shetty

It would be an understatement to call Anushka one of the biggest actors in the country. She is currently awaiting the release of her multi lingual film with R Madhavan totled Nishabdham. Known for her role as Devasena in Baahubali, Anushka is one of the critically acclaimed actresses of the South. However, she only has 3.7 million followers on Instagram. In her Instagram profile, she mostly shared posters of her films and photos from events that she takes part in.

