From Samantha Akkineni to Pooja Hegde; Here's a look at best festive outfits of the season

Diwali is all about big celebrations, lights, food and looking your stylish best. When it comes to dressing up for any occasion, celebrities make sure to put their best fashion foot forward. South beauties like Samantha Akkineni, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Hegde among others treated us with stunning looks this Diwali 2020. We have rounded up the best South India celebrity looks that channel minimalism at its best. Take a look below for some inspiration for the wedding season as well.
1. Samantha Akkineni: Sam never fails to amaze us with her style statement and yet again, the actress nailed it in a blue floral lehenga. This Diwali, Samantha Akkineni is spreading some ethnic charm in a floral print blue lehenga and we just can't stop staring at it.
3. Pooja Hegde: Pooja Hegde picked Manish Malhotra silk green suit to celebrate the festival of lights in a stylish way possible. The Radhe Shyam looking drop-dead gorgeous in a green suit paired with a contrast pink dupatta. Captioning the photo on Instagram, Pooja wrote, "Decoration duty made me happy."
4. Tamannaah Bhatia: Tamannaah Bhatia treated us with gorgeous photo wearing Manish Malhotra sequins dress. The Sye Raa actress completed her look with wet hair sleek hair, minimal makeup and accessorised it with a choker.
5. Rakul Preet Singh: Rakul Preet Singh sparkled in a stunning Manish Malhotra kurta-skirt suit and we just can't stop talking about how gorgeous she looks in it. Rakul carried the embellished outfit in her best graceful way.
6. Hansika Motwani: Hansika Motwani picked floral pink outfit and looked every bit beautiful as she paired with a matching long jacket. Sharing the look on Instagram, she wrote, Happiness is in the air, it’s Diwali everywhere!...May this glittering festival make us all shine."