Samantha Akkineni, Pooja Hegde to Tamannaah Bhatia: 8 South actresses who own enviable EXPENSIVE bags

From all-time classic tote bags to sling bags, here's a look at the 8 South actresses who own these statement bags with hefty price tags.

Fashion is equally important for celebrities in the film industry as they are constantly under the media glare. Also, airports have turned into a runway where actors are seen putting their best fashion foot forward. A lot of actresses are seen flaunting their expensive and designer fashion pieces. As they are seen jetting off all around the world for the movie shoots and holidays, the one thing that is constant during their travelling is the bag.

1. Samantha Akkineni: South beauty Samantha Akkineni is known for owning some really expensive outfits and bags. Her wardrobe is loaded with all things classic and expensive. She clearly loves spending on clothes and bags and talking about her latest look, Sam was spotted at the airport in a printed dress and Louis Vuitton tote bag. She flaunted her monogram giant canvas LV tote bag that is worth Rs 2.20 Lakhs.

From all-time classic tote bags to sling bags, here's a look at South actresses who own THESE statement bags with hefty price tags.

2. Hansika Motwani:

Hansika Motwani was recently spotted at Mumbai airport in her best travel comfy outfit. However, what caught our eyes at was the pink Chanel sling bag that is worth a whopping Rs 3.57 Lakhs approx.

3. Trisha Krishnan:

Trisha recently opted for a comfy airport look in an oversized white shirt with jeans and paired it with Gucci ballet shoes worth Rs 50,000. However, what caught our eyes at was her expensive drool-worthy velvet Gucci bag that costs Rs 1.83 Lakhs.

4. Pooja Hegde:

The gorgeous Pooja Hegde was all smiles for the paps at the Hyderabad airport recently. However, what grabbed our attention at was a hybrid cross-body bag with multiple pockets by Louis Vuitton and it is for a whopping Rs 2 Lakhs. Samantha Akkineni, are among other actresses who own these stunning piece.

5. Nidhhi Agerwal:

Nidhhi Agerwal was recently spotted at Hyderabad airport and the actress sported a casual yet comfy airport look in sweatshirt and denim shorts that she paired with her black Chanel jumbo flap sling bag worth more than Rs 3 Lakhs. What do you think? Quiet overrated?

6. Tamannaah Bhatia:

For her salon visit in Mumbai, the Sye Raa actress was seen in her stylish outfit featuring a co-ord set with trousers, a bustier and an open shirt. She looked uber stylish and flaunted her Moschino quirky shoulder bag worth Rs 1.5 Lakh. Yay or Nay?

7. Nivetha Pethuraj:

The classic Dior Book Tote worth Rs 2.25 Lakhs is owned by many actresses down South and Bollywood. Among many, recently Nivetha was clicked flaunting it at the airport.

8. Lavanya Tripathi:

Lavanya was papped in her classic airport look and paired her outfit with ballet shoes and Gucci bag worth Rs 1 Lakh. Also, she was spotted carrying a stunning and dreamy Alexander McQueen sling that cost a bomb, Rs 1.31 Lakh.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×