Samantha Akkineni poses amidst breathtaking view in a maxi dress on her Maldives holiday with Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Akkineni is vacationing in Maldives with her husband Naga Chaitanya and the stunner shares a breathtaking picture.
44316 reads Mumbai Updated: November 22, 2020 02:23 pm
South beauty Samantha Akkineni is having her peaceful time on her holiday with Naga Chaitanya in Maldives. After 9 months, the couple has stepped out for a holiday and are spending quality time together in Maldives. Sam took to Instagram and shared a super beautiful picture of herself enjoying the crystal clear blue water and breathtaking view while husband Naga Chaitanya clicks her picture. One can see, Sam wearing a quirky print maxi dress and hat as she flaunts her back-neck tattoo. Clearly, Maldives has become every celebrity's go-to holiday destination. Rakul Preet Singh is also currently there with her family on a trip. 

Sam, recently wrapped up a few episodes of her upcoming chat show, Sam Jam. Vijay Deverakonda, Chiranjeevi and Rana Daggubati shot for their respective episodes with Samantha Akkineni. Reportedly, Naga Chaitanya might also grace the talk show. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet. The episodes are being telecasted on Telugu OTT platform Aha. After months of being at home due to lockdown, ChaySam is finally having their best time together on a trip to their favourite place. 

Also Read: Rana Daggubati keeps it cool while Samantha Akkineni makes a strong case for power dressing on her chat show 

Take a look:

Naga Chaitanya, on the work front, will be seen opposite Sai Pallavi in their upcoming film titled, Love Story. The makers recently wrapped up the shoot and shared about the same on Twitter. 

Samantha, on the other hand, will shoot for Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in lead roles.  

Credits :Instagram

