  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Is Samantha Akkineni pregnant? Actress gives a savage response and shuts down rumours

Samantha Akkineni had an interactive session with her fans where she was asked by one of her fans if she is expecting her first child.
18711 reads Mumbai Updated: August 29, 2020 01:34 pm
Is Samantha Akkineni pregnant? Actress gives a savage response and shuts down rumoursIs Samantha Akkineni pregnant? Actress gives a savage response and shuts down rumours
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Recently, several celebrities have announced their pregnancies and the arrival of their new children, several stars are being asked if they are expecting. When Samantha has an interactive session with her fans, a fan asked if she was pregnant, to which she had the most savage reply. She said, “I'm pregnant since 2017 I think, this baby really doesn't want to come out I think”. Well, this response was an unexpected one and it took fans by surprise.

Last week, Virat Kohli and his actress-wife Anushka Sharma announced that they are expecting their first child. As soon as they announced the news, it took over the internet with fans and celebrities wishing the couple the best. Samantha Akkineni too took to the comments section and congratulated the couple. Malayalam Bigg Boss fame Pearle Maaney too announced recently that she pregnant and flaunted her baby bump. GV Prakash and Sneha Prasanna shared photos of their babies recently.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Vishal: Fans of the Thupparivaalan actor shower him with wishes on Twitter

Meanwhile, Samantha has two films in her kitty including Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and the yet to be titled film by Ashwin Saravanan. In Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, she will be sharing the screen space with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. It is expected that more details about the film will be shared by the makers soon. It was also reported recently that she will be collaborating with debutant director for a Tamil film.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
Anonymous 41 minutes ago

Really???? Who cares anyways.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement