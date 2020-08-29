Is Samantha Akkineni pregnant? Actress gives a savage response and shuts down rumours

Samantha Akkineni had an interactive session with her fans where she was asked by one of her fans if she is expecting her first child.

Recently, several celebrities have announced their pregnancies and the arrival of their new children, several stars are being asked if they are expecting. When Samantha has an interactive session with her fans, a fan asked if she was pregnant, to which she had the most savage reply. She said, “I'm pregnant since 2017 I think, this baby really doesn't want to come out I think”. Well, this response was an unexpected one and it took fans by surprise.

Last week, Virat Kohli and his actress-wife announced that they are expecting their first child. As soon as they announced the news, it took over the internet with fans and celebrities wishing the couple the best. Samantha Akkineni too took to the comments section and congratulated the couple. Malayalam Bigg Boss fame Pearle Maaney too announced recently that she pregnant and flaunted her baby bump. GV Prakash and Sneha Prasanna shared photos of their babies recently.

Meanwhile, Samantha has two films in her kitty including Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and the yet to be titled film by Ashwin Saravanan. In Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, she will be sharing the screen space with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. It is expected that more details about the film will be shared by the makers soon. It was also reported recently that she will be collaborating with debutant director for a Tamil film.

Credits :Instagram

