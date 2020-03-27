Samantha Akkineni prepares lunch for hubby Naga Chaitanya; Shares a pic as they enjoy the quarantine period

South beauty Samantha Akkineni took to social media and shared a glimpse of her preparing lunch for hubby Naga Chaitanya and it's the cutest thing. Check it out.

The showbiz industry is currently in the lockdown stage due to the coronavirus pandemic. The entire country is now looking for ways to kill the time as they stay indoors to fight the battle against COVID-19. Our favourite celebrities are keeping their fans updated about how they are spending their time together as they stay home either isolated or with loved ones for the next few weeks. South beauty Samantha Akkineni took to social media and shared a glimpse of her preparing lunch for hubby Naga Chaitanya and it's the cutest thing.

Samantha shared a video of her prepping for the lunch and also shared a glimpse of her enjoying wine with Naga Chaitanya. Sam and Chay are setting major couple goals and keeping everything positive about the current lockdown. The duo is spending much of their time together during the quarantine period. Earlier, Samantha also shared a picture of Chaitanya chilling in the living room with their pet Hash Akkineni.

Check out Samantha Akkineni's latest Instagram story below:

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be seen in Sekhar Kammula's Love Story. The film stars Sai Pallavi in the female lead role. The film is produced by Sri Narayandas Narang and Sri P. Ram Mohan Rao under Sree Venkateswara Cinemas banner.

Sam will be seen next alongside Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan's directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More