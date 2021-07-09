Samantha Akkineni is a proud wifey as she shares PIC of Naga Chaitanya from sets of Laal Singh Chadha

Samantha Akkineni reveals her excitement and happiness about her husband Naga Chaitanya’s Bollywood debut movie Laal Singh Chadha. She also shared his photo along with Aamir Khan from the sets.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni are one of the cutest couples in Tollywood. Both the actors have a massive fan following from all around the globe. Samantha is a doting wife as she never misses a moment to show her love towards her dear husband Naga Chaitanya and her Instagram feed is proof of it. Yet again, Samanatha has shown off her love, excitement and happiness as her husband Naga Chaitanya is all set to make his Bollywood debut with ’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

Naga Chaitanya took to social media and shared a photo of himself along with Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao posing in the army uniform from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha. His wife, Samantha reshared the photo on her Instagram profile and revealed her excitement and happiness about his Bollywood debut. Sharing the photo on her social media, Samantha wrote, “Yay yay yay,” along with many dancing emoticons. Take a look at her post:

Reportedly, Naga Chaitanya will be shooting in Ladakh for a few important scenes along with Aamir khan and team for around 20 days. Reportedly, the actor underwent special training to build up the body required to portray this role in the Aamir Khan starrer. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha also features Kareena Kapoor Khan as the leading lady.

Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni is currently working on Gunasekhar’s Shakuntalam, a mythology drama and a Tamil film titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal along with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, which is directed by Vignesh Shivan.

