Samantha Akkineni proves she is a TOTAL Sabyasachi girl: 5 times she rocked the ace designer's outfits

Many celebrities have been lucky enough to have Sabyasachi do their wedding trousseau. South actress Samantha Akkineni is one of the actresses who is obsessed with Sabyasachi.

Samantha Akkineni has always proved that she can rock any look with ease and confidence. She makes sure to rock any designer outfit gracefully. Main shaadi karoongi toh Sabyasachi waala designer lehenga pehenke hi karoongi! His name is enough to make any bride jump with joy. His creations are magical and he is ruling the fashion industry for more than 20 years now. It is every girl's dream to don a Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga on their wedding day. One feels no less than a star when the person gets into his creation. He is the man who is making many brides feel like out of the world. Many celebrities have been lucky enough to have Sabyasachi do their wedding trousseau. South actress Samantha Akkineni is one of the actresses who is obsessed with Sabyasachi.

For her wedding, Samantha Akkineni wore a Sabyasachi Ivory Gold Kanjeevaram saree and she looked beautiful as a bride. She paired the elegant gold saree with a red silk embroidered blouse. From wearing it on her wedding to picking Sabyasachi for events, here's a look at the time when Samantha Akkineni looked breathtakingly beautiful in designer's creation. Check out looks below and let us know in the comment section which is your favourite.

Sam picked an olive green two-piece outfit featuring a heavily sequinned crop top that she paired over a maxi slip dress. The iconic Sabyasachi belt and a net dupatta with an embellished border completed her look.

For an event, Samantha Akkineni was spotted wearing a yellow Sabyasachi suit. She accessorised her outfit with uncut diamond and emerald choker set. Straight hair, minimal makeup and natural lips complemented her look! Simple yet so elegant!

For an engagement ceremony, Samantha Akkineni had picked organza Sabyasachi saree that she paired with heavily embroidered full sleeve blouse. She finished out her look with a velvet box clutch, earrings, and updo hair. While we loved the colour and the iconic floral print Sabya saree, her hair makeup somewhere disappointed us.

Samantha Akkineni carried Sabyasachi black box clutch featuring the iconic logo with Anju Modi outfit. It sure does look royal! This look of hers proves that Sam is a total Sabyasachi girl as she made sure to have that one magical touch to her stunning outfit.

Credits :Instagram

Read More