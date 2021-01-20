Samantha Akkineni proves she's Naga Chaitanya's love bug as she drops a cliche yet cute comment on his pic

It is very evident that Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are poles apart but look like a match made in heaven.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are Tollywood's one of the adorable couples. They tied the knot on October 06, 2017, and has been setting goals ever since. ChaySam, as called by their fans, dated each other for over eight years and then tied the nuptial bond. It is quite evident that they are poles apart but look like a match made in heaven. While the gorgeous actress is super active on social media, Chay, on the other hand, likes staying away from it. He keeps himself away from the media glare as well.

Recently, Naga Chaitanya left his fans surprised by sharing a picture from the sets of his upcoming film, Thank You. He shared a candid moment of him looking serious while sitting on the bench. The Majili actor wrote, "On sets .. candid .. picture shot by @pcsreeram.isc .. what a privilege to be working with him . Blessed ! #thankyou #nc20." The picture got a lot of lovely comments. However, his wife and Sam's comment has got everyone's attention.

Samantha Akkineni's cliche yet cutest comment on the photo of her husband has got our heart. She wrote, "Are you thinking of me?"

Take a look below:

In an interview with Famously Filmfare, Samantha had revealed that it took 8 years for them to be on the same page. "It took us eight years to be at the same point. Because there were times when I really liked him, and he was not in that space. And there were times when we wanted to work it out, but external factors. It took us a very long time to be in the same space," she revealed in a throwback interview.

Credits :Instagram

