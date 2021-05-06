Samantha Akkineni is the QUEEN of boho chic looks: 5 Tips to take from her on how to ace the style

Samantha Akkineni is a true blue fashionista and she can do vibrant colours like no other. Here's all the proof!

South beauty Samantha Akkineni never fails to give us major fashion goals. She is a style queen and makes sure to try something out of the box in terms of fashion and dresses as well. However, one style that she cannot go wrong ever with is the 'bohemian style'. She can literally pull off bohemian pieces like a boss. From patterned maxi dresses to flowy jackets and detailed mirror work outfits, Samantha Akkineni has always makes boho outfits look better. She can do vibrant colours like no other and we can prove you.

Well, we all know the Majili actress is a true blue fashion inspiration. And to fill in with inspiration for your next ultimate cool and bohemian look, check out Samantha Akkineni's top 5 outfits.

She loves experimenting and this stunning yet cool look of hers is proof. Sam tried her hands at a black saree printed with elegant Urdu typography and teamed it with a sports crop top. Giving the athleisure vibe, she decided to wear white shoes with a black saree and accessorised them with pearl covered hair clips and a layered gold neckpiece. The black printed saree is from stylist and designer Preetham Jukalker’s collection.

The U Turn actress layered her Ikat print dress with a geometric print jacket from the label Saaksha & Kinni. She completed her heavy printed outfit with well-defined eyes, minimal makeup and one-sided messy open hair. She pulled off the ethnic, boho outfit in the coolest way possible.

For Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's Mehendi ceremony, Samantha Akkineni opted jacket top and sharara-style trousers by Arpita Mehta. She kept it very cool and played the boho vibe by accessorising it with a seashell choker. Totally loved the mirror and colourful threadwork detailing. A perfect cheerful yellow ensemble to wear at a wedding. Isn't it?

During the promotions of her last film Oh Baby, Samantha Akkineni picked this super comfy and cute printed Merrylin dress and accessorised it with shell barrettes. We are in love with this super comfy and summer-friendly look.

This is our all-time favourite look of hers! The stunner gives us cues on how to style traditional Ajrakh print saree and hand-embroidered blouse in the stylish way possible. She accessorised the ensemble with an eye-grabbing choker.

