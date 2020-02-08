Samantha Akkineni to quit acting post giving a memorable performance in Jaanu? Read Details

If media reports are to be believed, Samantha Akkineni might quit acting after her stellar performance in the Telugu drama Jaanu. Read on to know more.

Southern beauty Samantha Akkineni has been winning accolades all over for giving a stellar performance in her latest movie Jaanu. The Telugu drama which is a remake of the Tamil movie 96 has been receiving positive response from the audience and film critics alike. However, along with it comes a shocking news for the Samantha fans and all we can hope for this to be termed as a rumour later on. Well, this news is about the actress’ retirement.

According to a report by TOI, Samantha Akkineni has decided to retire from acting post her stint in Jaanu. And there is no denial that this news will definitely shock many of you. As per the same report, she had revealed in an interview about her decision to quit acting after 2 – 3 years. Samantha also pointed out that fans forget female stars after they leave cinema and that their lifespan is always shorter than an actor.

It is also revealed in the report that it was Samantha’s wish that her last film will be so memorable that no one will forget her. Therefore, the actress has apparently decided to quit acting after having given an amazing performance in Jaanu. However, an official confirmation is still awaited about the same and we all hope it turns out to be a hoax. A few days back, there were also reports about the actress taking a break from acting to have a baby. Only time will tell whether these reports turn out to be true or the actress refutes the same.

