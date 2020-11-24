Samantha Akkineni raises the fashion quotient as she slays in a tie dye kaftan top during her Maldives vacay
In the photo, Samantha was seen standing in front of a picturesque view of the beach in Maldives.
Samantha Akkineni has been sharing photos of her vacation in Maldives with her husband and Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya. In her most recent post, the Jaanu star has given her followers a lesson or two on how to slay a tie-dye kaftan top, and while doing so, she has effortlessly taken her followers in awe. In the photo, she can be seen standing in front of the blue waters of Maldives and now, all eyes are on her.
Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here
Credits :Instagram
You may like these
Samantha Akkineni shares a shirtless photo of Naga Chaitanya while wishing him on birthday; See post
WATCH: Rana Daggubati breaks down as he REVEALS of his critical health condition on Samantha Akkineni's show
Happy Birthday Naga Chaitanya: Sai Pallavi and Samantha Akkineni unveil the actor's new look from Love Story
Samantha Akkineni is all set to dive into the sea as she continues enjoying her Maldives vacation; See PHOTO
Samantha Akkineni poses amidst breathtaking view in a maxi dress on her Maldives holiday with Naga Chaitanya
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue