Samantha Akkineni, Rakul to Tamannaah Bhatia: Celeb approved SIMPLE ways to add a pop of neon to your wardrobe

Styling neon can be a little tricky and tacky if overdone. So, let's take a look at how South celebrities styled one of the biggest trends with a more sophisticated touch.

Neon is quite in the trend! Be it in terms of sporty clothing pieces or painting your nails in neon, the eye-grabbing trend is all over. From Hollywood celebs Kylie and Kendall Jenner to and Samantha Akkineni, the pop colour seems to be a part of every celebrities' wardrobe. However, one has to be very careful when it comes to styling neon pieces. It can get a little tricky and tacky if overdone. So, let's take a look at how South celebrities styled this one of the biggest trends with a more sophisticated touch.

1. Samantha Akkineni: During one of the promotional events, fashion queen Samantha Akkineni opted for a Chanderi silk neon saree that really grabbed everyone's attention. She teamed up the pop green shade saree with a sleeveless fuchsia blouse. We loved how Sam styled this fun and playful piece in the most simple yet stylish way possible.

2. Tamannaah Bhatia: One can see Tamannaah Bhatia is acing a neon oversized shirt and crop top like a walk in the park. She is looking effortlessly stylish. The Sye Raa actress was spotted wearing this ultra-comfy look a few weeks ago in Mumbai.

3. Kiara Advani: Got neon pants but no guts to wear them out? Well, Kiara's this look is all you need to check for some serious inspiration to slay neon pants like a boss. For a house party, Kiara put her best fashion foot forward in a pair of lime green high-waisted pants that she teamed with a white crop top. A simple white blazer thrown over, completed her look.

4. Pooja Hegde: Not a neon person but would like to try your hands on this cool trend? Well, Pooja Hegde gives us style cues on how to style neon in the most minimal yet stylish way. The Radhe Shyam actress teamed her 80s style denim bellbottoms with a shirt featuring a neon collar and vibrant neon crop top underneath it. She got the retro vibe right!

5. Rakul Preet Singh: For the promotions of her film De De Pyaar De, Rakul Preet Singh opted for a lovely chiffon neon knot-top paired with a pair of white comfy pants. This is one of our favourite neon looks of all.

Which is your favourite look of all? Let us know in the comment section below.

