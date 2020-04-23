X
Samantha Akkineni to Ram Charan, Allu Arjun; Take a look into the lavish homes of the South celebrities

Many South biggies like Samantha Akkineni, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jr NTR, Rakul Preet Singh among others who are sharing videos and photos from every corner of their lavish homes while self-quarantined.
Due to COVID-19 outbreak, millions of people across the globe are spending weeks inside a handful of rooms, doing creative things. However, many are enjoying lockdown inside their lavish and comfy houses. Self-quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic is a different experience for celebrities, especially who are spending time sunbathing at their terrace, landscaped gardens, working out in their huge living room or enjoying watching series and movies at their private theatre at home. Since the lockdown that came into place in March, a lot of South celebs have been sharing their daily routine at home, hence giving a glimpse to their luxury place.

Many South biggies like Samantha Akkineni, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jr NTR, Rakul Preet Singh among others who are sharing videos and photos from every corner of their lavish homes while self-quarantined. Recently, Chiranjeevi took #BeTheRealMan challenge and shared a glimpse of his living area, his silver kitchen having a lot of space to cook food and a huge lawn outside the bungalow. Many are channelling their inner chefs and posting pictures from their kitchen and it only gives us a chance to sneak into their houses.

1. Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi’s bungalow is the most desirable celeb homes for isolation and we are already dreaming about it! Take a look at these two videos that showcase Sye Raa actor’s huge kitchen, living and dining area as takes up the challenge of doing household chores.

2. Ram Charan

Here’s a keyhole visit to Ram Charan’s exquisite house having huge paintings in the living area. The red classic sofa is the place where we would love to spend all day. The kitchen has an extremely minimalist white interior.

My dog really thinks I am the shit ... Waiting for the human at home to get the memo @chayakkineni #chroniclesofbeingcute #

Samantha Akkineni recently shared a video of her pet Hash Akkineni following her everywhere in the house. However, what caught our attention was the huge terrace, having a swimming pool and a gym.

GRATITUDE !

Allu Arjun’s classic and expensive bungalow is a dream. His lavish bungalow boasts an extremely minimalist white interior, a massive playroom, a huge garden and a meeting room in the law having ‘AA’ initials on it.

Here’s another actor who tops the list of owning a lavish house is superstar Mahesh Babu. From the swimming pool to the gym and a mini theatre, Mahesh Babu’s house has everything that you ask for.

6. Venkatesh Daggubati


Check out Venkatesh Daggubati’s house looks enormous and the actor takes pride in it.

7. Rakul Preet Singh
 

8. Jr NTR

