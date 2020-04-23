Samantha Akkineni to Ram Charan, Allu Arjun; Take a look into the lavish homes of the South celebrities

Many South biggies like Samantha Akkineni, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jr NTR, Rakul Preet Singh among others who are sharing videos and photos from every corner of their lavish homes while self-quarantined.

Due to COVID-19 outbreak, millions of people across the globe are spending weeks inside a handful of rooms, doing creative things. However, many are enjoying lockdown inside their lavish and comfy houses. Self-quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic is a different experience for celebrities, especially who are spending time sunbathing at their terrace, landscaped gardens, working out in their huge living room or enjoying watching series and movies at their private theatre at home. Since the lockdown that came into place in March, a lot of South celebs have been sharing their daily routine at home, hence giving a glimpse to their luxury place.

Many South biggies like Samantha Akkineni, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jr NTR, Rakul Preet Singh among others who are sharing videos and photos from every corner of their lavish homes while self-quarantined. Recently, Chiranjeevi took #BeTheRealMan challenge and shared a glimpse of his living area, his silver kitchen having a lot of space to cook food and a huge lawn outside the bungalow. Many are channelling their inner chefs and posting pictures from their kitchen and it only gives us a chance to sneak into their houses.

1. Chiranjeevi

The paths we take should always be clean #LockdownActivities #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/7Ie4frsTut — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 16, 2020

Chiranjeevi’s bungalow is the most desirable celeb homes for isolation and we are already dreaming about it! Take a look at these two videos that showcase Sye Raa actor’s huge kitchen, living and dining area as takes up the challenge of doing household chores.

2. Ram Charan

Done @ssrajamouli garu !! Let's take pride in doing chores at home! Let's be real men and help the women by sharing the work load.#BetheREALMAN I further nominate Trivikram garu, @RanveerOfficial, @RanaDaggubati and @ImSharwanand to take up the challenge. pic.twitter.com/ItQ0zNQOR8 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) April 21, 2020

Here’s a keyhole visit to Ram Charan’s exquisite house having huge paintings in the living area. The red classic sofa is the place where we would love to spend all day. The kitchen has an extremely minimalist white interior.

3. Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni recently shared a video of her pet Hash Akkineni following her everywhere in the house. However, what caught our attention was the huge terrace, having a swimming pool and a gym.

4. Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun’s classic and expensive bungalow is a dream. His lavish bungalow boasts an extremely minimalist white interior, a massive playroom, a huge garden and a meeting room in the law having ‘AA’ initials on it.

5. Mahesh Babu

Here’s another actor who tops the list of owning a lavish house is superstar Mahesh Babu. From the swimming pool to the gym and a mini theatre, Mahesh Babu’s house has everything that you ask for. 6. Venkatesh Daggubati

Here's my video @tarak9999. Let's help our family with domestic work and #BetheREALMAN I request our Chinnodu @UrsTrulyMahesh, my cobra @IAmVarunTej & @AnilRavipudi to pass it on. pic.twitter.com/ILeH3Cm0Xq — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) April 23, 2020 Check out Venkatesh Daggubati’s house looks enormous and the actor takes pride in it. 7. Rakul Preet Singh



Rakul Preet Singh's apartment is her fruit of her labour. She has a beautiful home.

8. Jr NTR

Here it is Jakkana @ssrajamouli . మన ఇంట్లో ప్రేమలు ఆప్యాయతలే కాదు. పనులను కూడా పంచుకుందాం. It is fun when you share the work load. #BetheREALMAN I now nominate Bala Babai, @KChiruTweets Garu, @iamnagarjuna Babai, @VenkyMama Garu and @sivakoratala Garu for this challenge. pic.twitter.com/FqydRiR6Jl — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 21, 2020

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :InstagramTwitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×