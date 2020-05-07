Samantha Akkineni, Ram Charan express their heartbreak and disbelief on Vizag Gas Leak

Following the gas leak in Vaizag that killed as many as 8 people, Tollywood celebrities took to their social media spaces and expressed their shock over the incident.

Taking to their social media spaces, south celebrities Samantha Akkineni, Ram Charan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakhul Preet Singh took to their Twitter spaces and expressed how heartbroken they all were to wake up to the horrific news. On Thursday, as many as 8 people including a minor lost their lives and more than 1000 injured after a gas leak happened from a chemical factory in Vizag’s RR Venkatapuram. The leak has affected villages surrounding Venkatapuram too.

Samantha wrote on her Instagram space, “Watching the news of what’s happening in Vizag is heartbreaking. I pray for your strength to fight and overcome these hard times #strongvizag”. While Kajal Aggarwal wrote on Twitter, “Heartbroken hearing about the #VizagGasLeak deepest condolences to the families of the departed and speediest recoveries to those injured stay strong and be safe my Vizag family! Sending all my love and support”, Tamannaah Bhatia expressed her disbelief over the incident. Ram Charan wrote, “Heart breaking to see the visuals of #VizagGasLeak. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the people who are no more”.

NO NO NO!! This is heartbreaking ! In loss of words. Unable to process that @chintskap sir is no longer with us! It’s a huge loss to the world ! May your soul RIP. You will always be remembered 2020 can’t get worse ! — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) April 30, 2020

Heart breaking to see the visuals of #VizagGasLeak. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the people who are no more. I hope all necessary measures are taken to make sure the affected people recover at the earliest. My thoughts and prayers with the people of Vizag. — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) May 7, 2020

Heartbroken hearing about the #VizagGasLeak deepest condolences to the families of the departed and speediest recoveries to those injured stay strong and be safe my Vizag family! Sending all my love and support. — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) May 7, 2020

Woke up to the horrific news of the #VizagGasLeak. My condolences to everyone who lost their families and wishing a speedy recovery to those hospitalised — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) May 7, 2020

In the photos and videos that surfaced online, people were seen lying unconscious on the grounds, while some were seen running to save their lives. More than 1,000 people from villages in surrounding areas have been reported sick. Prime Minister Narendra Mody conducted an emergency meeting to discuss the issue and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urged the district officials to take necessary steps to save lives.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :TwitterInstagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×