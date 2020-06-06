Samantha Akkineni, Rana Daggubati pay respect to Tollywood legend D Rama Naidu on his birthday

Taking to their social media pages, Tollywood stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati and Samantha Akkineni paid their respects to D Rama Naidu on his birthday by sharing throwback photos.

On the birthday of Tollywood’s late legend D Rama Naidu, several celebrities from the industry paid respect to him on social media. Rana Daggubati shared a throwback photo and wished him on his birthday. In the photo, he can be seen with Naga Chaitanya and his grandfather D Rama Naidu. Samantha Akkineni, on the other hand, shared a garlanded photo of the legend on her Instagram stories. Venkatesh Daggubati shared a photo with him on the photo-sharing app.

Veteran film producer, Daggubati Ramanaidu passed away in January 2017 after a prolonged battle with cancer. He has two sons - Suresh Babu and Venkatesh Daggubati, daughter Lakshmi and eight grandchildren almost all of whom are in the Tollywood entertainment industry. Ramanaidu’s career in the Tollywood industry rose to great heights, and he producing a series of blockbusters for over a period of 50 years. He was named in the Guinness Book of World Records for his achievement of producing films in nine languages. He has produced more than 155 films in 15 languages.

View this post on Instagram Thank you for all the memories nanna, your presence will always be missed. #DRNJayanthi A post shared by Venkatesh Daggubati (@venkateshdaggubati) on Jun 5, 2020 at 11:52pm PDT Meanwhile, on the work front, Rana will be next seen in Virata Parvam with Sai Pallavi, Priyamani and Nandita Das. Directed by Venu Udugul, Virata Parvam is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri. The film will have cinematography by DaniSanchez Lopez and Divakar Mani. He will also be seen in the historical drama, Hiranyakashipa, in which Rana will be seen as the demon king. He recently made the headlines after his engagement with interior designer Miheeka Bajaj.

Samantha, on the other hand, has 2 films in her kitty. Her film with Ashwin Saravanan’s title has not been revealed yet. The film has Prasanna in a key role. She will also be seen playing the leading lady along with Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula RenduKaadhal. Venkatesh Daggubati will be next seen in the Tollywood remake of megahit Kollywood film Asuran. Titled Naarappa, the film is directed by Sreekanth Addala.

