Samantha Akkineni, Rana Daggubati, Raashi Khanna & others express shock over the death of a pregnant elephant

The southern actors shared their disbelief over humans committing such ghastly acts with animals in heartbreaking posts shared on their Instagram stories. The shocking news came to light that a pregnant elephant was fed a pineapple filled with firecrackers in Kerala's Malappuram area.

When news reports came to light that an elephant who was reportedly pregnant passed away after unidentified people fed her pineapple filled with firecrackers outrage sparked over the ghastly incident. Many social media users expressed their shock and disbelief over the inhuman act done by people who still have not been identified by the authorities. The south actors like Samantha Akkineni, Rana Daggubati, Raashi Khanna, Amala Paul, and Tovino Thomas express their shock over the heinous crime committed by some people.

The southern actors shared their disbelief over humans committing such ghastly acts with animals in heartbreaking posts shared on their Instagram stories. The shocking news came to light that a pregnant elephant was killed in Kerala's Malappuram area. The authorities have now reportedly announced that any person who harms any animal in the forest will now face stricter punishments as opposed to the earlier rules. The latest news reports suggest that the forest authorities have filed a FIR against the unidentified culprits who fed the pregnant elephant the pineapple filled with firecrackers.

The news of the pregnant elephant dying of excruciating pain while she stood in the middle of a river sent a chill down a spine to the people who read the news reports of the horrific act committed against the elephant. Surendra Kumar, Chief Wildlife Warden reportedly states that a team will be investigating the incident, and the culprits will be arrested.

(ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia & Chinmayi Sripada condemn the death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala)

Credits :instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×