Samantha Akkineni to Rashmika Mandanna: 6 South stars who broke all ‘rules’ for suits and went unconventional

Whether it’s your fashion choice or not, you won’t stop thinking about these unconventional suits for a while.
15783 reads Mumbai Updated: June 12, 2020 06:30 pm
If you are someone who enjoys some twists in fashion, it's likely that you have had some visual treats with the Instagram posts of the top South actresses. While they have been taking the road less traveled when it comes to fashion, their unconventional blazer style is a topic that can be discussed in length. Whether it’s your fashion choice or not, it has to be admitted that these suits will be left in your mind and you won’t stop thinking about them for a while.

These actresses have not only proved that their screen presence is impactful but also making statements with their fashion choices and on the photo-sharing app, the influence that they create is huge. Scroll down to see six unmissable blazers of the south beauties and how they added a zing to the otherwise boring outfit. Let us know in the comments below, which according to you is the best of six.

1. Samantha Akkineni

It will not be an understatement to say that Samantha Akkineni is taking the whole South entertainment industry to huge heights with her brave roles and women-centric films. Her fashion choices have been proving to be nothing less than top Bollywood and Hollywood stars. In this photo below, she can be seen in white blazers with nature prints and she paired it with a similarly looking dress. The photograph too is unique with contrasting color patterns.

2. Nayanthara

The Lady Superstar Nayanthara has reached an unreachable height after her comeback to the entertainment industry. With her unique roles in films and strong roles in movies, Nayan has been a goal setter for budding actresses. In this photo below, she can be seen in a polka-dotted blazer which is not something that everyone can pull off with easily. The swag and attitude that she carries along with this outfit is what has made this attire more powerful.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy women's day

A post shared by nayanthara (@nayantharaaa) on

3. Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah is unavoidable when we talk about actresses who are also fashionistas. Be it traditional wear or modern wear, Tamannah never fails to rock the show. Will an actor as adventurous as Tamannaah will leave behind unconventional suits? Definitely not. In this photo below, she has paired a pastel pink tank top with checked pants and blazers. What made it further unique is the addition of leaf patterns on her blazers.

4. Rashmika Mandanna

Known for her instant rise, Rashmika Mandanna is one of the trending stars of the south. Her Instagram profile is full of fashion statements and treats to eyes. In this photo, she can be seen in metallic blazers and pants that shine as her bright eyes. She has paired it with blacktop which has a deep neck. Not just the attire, her earring is also unique and a statement by itself.

5. Malavika Mohanan

Just take a glance at the Instagram profile of Malavika Mohanan and it will make you get adequate knowledge about fashion. In this photo below, Malavika has paired a see-through body con with a velvet blazer and she looks stunningly beautiful. With glossy makeup and oversized earring, she has slayed the look. Take a look at the photo right here.

6. Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari is has managed to capture millions of hearts with her laudable acting skills on the big screens. Her Instagram profile is filled with gorgeous photos of herself in beautiful outfits and don’t be surprised if you suddenly develop a huge liking for her. In this below photo, Aditi can be seen with pyjama like denim pants and paired it with junky metallic buttons.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When Eli-Meli (AKA @eltonjfernandez) finishes super fast and i have enough time to be a poser 

A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) on

Credits :Instagram

Anonymous 25 minutes ago

Samantha & Rashmika for sure

