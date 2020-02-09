Samantha Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia: Best and Worst dressed South celebs of the week

From Samantha Akkineni to Rakul Preet Singh and Rashmika Mandanna, here's a look at the 'Best and Worst' dressed South celebs of the week.

South Film industry has been growing exponentially with every passing day not only with content-oriented film but also in terms of fashion. South celebrities have been winning hearts with their impeccable fashion choices. Be it the promotions of their film or making red carpet appearance, South Indian film actresses have managed to grab attention with their style statements. Shedding their onscreen image, our favourite stars are being all out about everything on social media, especially their fashion sense. From Samantha Akkineni to Rakul Preet Singh and Rashmika Mandanna, here's a look at the 'Best and Worst' dressed South celebs of the week.

Samantha Akkineni:

She is a fashion queen and never fails to amaze us with her sartorial pick. For the promotions of her recently released film, Jaanu, Samantha Akkineni picked a contemporary saree by Anavila designer. She looked simply stunning! She finished out her look with messy hair in braid, bright lips and statement earrings. Big 'yay' from us!

Rakul Preet Singh:

For a recent event, Rakul Preet Singh sported a one-shoulder outfit by Dolly J Studio. Her grey sequin number came with a long one-shoulder sleeve, which formed a few pleats that then opened up into a thigh-high slit. She completed her look with black strappy stilettos. She let her outfit do all the talking as she decided to go with no accessories. We loved it!

Parvathy Thiruvothu:

Parvathy looked gracefull in hand-painted silk organza saree in the rose gold shade, enhanced with hand embroidered gota. While we loved her choice of saree, something seemed to be off about her look.

Tamannaah Bhatia:

For a Mehendi ceremony, Tamannaah Bhatia picked patola popat kunjar anarkali. While we loved the dress, Tamannaah could have picked a simple dupatta to keep it elegant and less messy. She went OTT with the dupatta. For sangeet ceremony, the stunner picked a pale pink and ivory lehenga by Payal Singhal and she looked pretty.

Rashmika Mandanna:

Rashmika Mandanna shared a look wearing Archana Rao outfit and we are totally disappointed about how it has appeared. Looks super messy and not so appealing. Rashmika is known for her pretty style but this time, its big 'nay' from us.

Raashi Khanna:

For the trailer launch of her upcoming film World Famous Lover, Raashi Khanna picked Masaba Gupta outfit and she looked gorgeous. From head to toe, she looked perfect and we loved how she kept it all minimal.

