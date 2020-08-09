​Samantha Akkineni in Raw Mango for Rana Daggubati's wedding; Yay or Nay?

For Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding, Samantha picked a simple floral print silk saree by Raw Mango. Check out photos below.

Samantha Akkineni is known as the fashion queen of the South Indian film industry and the stunner always surprises her fans with experimental looks. For Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding, Samantha picked chanderi silk printed saree by Raw Mango. She paired it with round neck contrast sleeveless blouse and accessorised it with an elegant choker and matching earrings. Styled by Preetham Julkar, Samantha Akkineni looked stunning as always. We are totally in love with her low knot messy bun but the choice of saree is too simple for the event. Don't you think?

Check out photos below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got married yesterday, August 8 at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. The wedding was attended by Rana's close pals Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and Upasana. Due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the families restricted guest list only to 30 members.

