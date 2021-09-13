Samantha Akkineni REACTS to Naga Chaitanya & Sai Pallavi's Love Story trailer; Sends best wishes to team

The trailer of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Love Story got released today and it has set high expectations among the moviegoers. Samantha Akkineni is also impressed by the Love Story trailer. Reposting Naga Chaitanya's tweet, Sam wrote, "WINNER!! All the very best to the team @Sai_Pallavi92."

Sai Pallavi replied to Sam's reaction to their trailer and wrote, "Thank you so much." Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film will release in theatres on September 24. Meanwhile, though she has quoted Naga Chaitanya's tweet, fans are upset as Samantha Akkineni has not tagged her husband Chay while sending best wishes to the team of Love Story.

Take a look at fans' reaction to Samantha Akkineni's tweet:

Thank you so much — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) September 13, 2021

Chey ni mention Cheyadam marchipoyindi pic.twitter.com/VKvsUSqqZd — .. (@Shanu_59) September 13, 2021

What is happening here

Chay gurinchi okka word cheppaledu — (@Vijaypvkb) September 13, 2021

Yendhi settuu..

Only sai pallavi ni mentioned akkada..

No chay topic #LoveStory — (@myself_tgk) September 13, 2021

Chay ni quote chesi Winner ani cheppindi.. malli mention cheyyaledu antarentayya..

mi kante thumbnails galle better — Gautham (@Gautham_404) September 13, 2021

Meanwhile, reacting to dropping her surname 'Akkineni' from her social media accounts, Samantha in an interview with Film Companion, said, "See, even with The Family Man, the trolls and now even with this, I don't react to them... That's how I have always been...I don't react to this kind of noise and I don't intend of doing."