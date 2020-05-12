Samantha Akkineni recalls her favourite and proud memory as she shares about Oh Baby streaming online

Oh Baby received immense response from the critics and audience alike. Well, Sam recently took to Instagram and recalled her best memory she had post the film's shoot.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni made her screen debut in 2010 with Gautham Menon’s bi-lingual Ye Maaya Chesave. The film starred Naga Chaitanya in the male lead role. Samantha has completed ten years in the film industry and with every film, the stunner has managed to impress the audience. One of her best films of 2019 and her career is undoubtedly Oh! Baby. Directed by Nandini Reddy, the film sees Samantha Akkineni playing the role of a 70-year-old granny and a girl in her 20s. Oh Baby received immense response from the critics and audience alike. Well, Sam recently took to Instagram and recalled her best memory she had post the film's shoot.

Samantha Akkineni also shared with her fans that Oh! Baby is now available to watch on Netflix. Making sure that her fans enjoy watching her film amid lockdown, Samantha Akkineni wrote, "@nandureddyy Remember when you sent me this picture after shoot saying 'I think we got this' all that nervous excitement .. great memories.. .. for those of you who haven’t watched one of my favourite films.."

Meanwhile, on the work front, after Jaanu, Samantha Akkineni will be seen sharing the screen space with Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role. It is said to be a rom-com and is written by Vignesh Shivan.

