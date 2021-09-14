Samantha Akkineni reflects on lack of sleep & losing sense of smell in self appreciation post; SEE PHOTO

Samantha Akkineni seems to be having a tough time handling her two babies- Hash and her new pet Saasha. The actress took to her Instagram story and shared how she managed to pull through today's workout. She also looked back on losing a sense of smell and lacking sleep in a self-appreciation post.

Sharing a post workout selfie, Samantha wrote, "I am superhuman for pulling through today's workout...this is a self appreciation post. Lack of sleep- lost my sense of smell- tired and edgy Grrrrr Reminding myself how much I love my babies..NOT."

Samantha recently introduced her new little furry pet Saasha, sibling of Hash with an adorable photo. "Cleaned the 19th puddle of pee today and it’s only 9 am..but the cherry on the cake has to be the moment that I sat down with my coffee thinking ha!! 5 minutes of calm now..only to notice one tiny little monster running with her dripping pee pad all around the house..and suddenly my coffee isn’t strong enough. Say hello to SAASHA #pitbullsofinstagram #HashandSaasha #brotherandsister #itsgoingtobeaparty," Sam wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are completely mum about the rumours of trouble in paradise. Amidst speculations that all is not well between them, Naga Chaitanya has replied to Samantha Akkineni on her 'winner' comment on Love Story trailer.