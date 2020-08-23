Samantha Akkineni releases Nagarjuna's CDP ahead of his birthday; Calls him 'A king at heart'

Nagarjuna Akkineni is all set to celebrate his 61st birthday on 29th August, 2020. Meanwhile, his daughter-in-law Samantha Akkineni has shared something special ahead of the same on social media.

Its celebration time for Nagarjuna Akkineni’s fans as the superstar’s birthday is just a few days away. Well, of course, it won’t be as grand as the previous years because of the COVID-19 situation but that will surely not stop the fans from showering wishes on their favourite actor through social media. Nagarjuna has been an inevitable part of the South film industry for a long time and has a huge fan base that keeps on multiplying every day!

Meanwhile, the actor’s daughter-in-law Samantha Akkineni has shared something special on social media that is sure to excite everyone. She has given a glimpse of the Common Display Picture (CDP) ahead of the superstar’s birthday on Twitter. Talking about the same, the actress writes, “The King... honoured to release the CDP to celebrate @iamnagarjuna‘s birthday .. to know him is to love and respect him forever . A king at heart.” And guess what! It seems like #KingNagBirthdayCDP is already trending on Twitter!

Check out her tweet below:

The King .... .. honoured to release the CDP to celebrate iamnagarjuna ‘s birthday .. to know him is to love and respect him forever . A king at heart #KingNagBirthdayCDP pic.twitter.com/LxbipYLDtM — Samantha Akkineni (Samanthaprabhu2) August 23, 2020

On the work front, Nagarjuna Akkineni was last seen in the movie Manmadhudu 2 alongside Rakul Preet Singh that was released in 2019. He will feature in the Bollywood movie Brahmastra co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, , and . The superstar has another project lined up that is titled Wild Dog. As per reports, Nagarjuna is all set to return as the host for Bigg Boss Telugu 4. He has reportedly begun shooting for the reality show. Further updates are awaited regarding the same.

