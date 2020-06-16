Samantha Akkineni relishes Tiramisu and proves she maintains a perfect balance between food and fitness

Samantha Akkineni recently shared a glimpse of her enjoying mouth-watering Tiramisu post lunch and it only proves she maintains a perfect balance between food and fitness.

When it is about food and fitness, Samantha Akkineni is one of the South Indian actresses who maintains the perfect balance of the two. Fans count on Samantha when it comes to looking up at someone for fitness inspiration. Even amid lockdown, she dedicates her time for a healthy lifestyle and is also cooking a lot of healthy food these days. The Majili actress’ Instagram account speaks about her fashion, fitness and eating right. The stunner recently shared a glimpse of her enjoying mouth-watering Tiramisu as a dessert post-lunch and it only proves she maintains a perfect balance between food and fitness.

Her healthy lifestyle does include rigorous workout sessions and healthy food but she is also someone who loves having dessert. She treats herself with some mouth-watering desserts on regular days and her recent Instagram update is a proof. One can see in the picture, the South beauty looking adorable as she enjoys a spoon full of her favourite dessert. Tiramisu is a coffee-flavoured Italian dessert and we are now craving to have it badly.

Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni is cooking a lot amid lockdown. Also, she has explored her new love for gardening.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni will be seen sharing the screenspace with Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role. Directed and written by Vignesh Shivan, the shooting of the film will go floors in August.

