Samantha Akkineni relives her Ye Maaya Chesave days with Naga Chaitanya as she shares about her favourite song

Samantha Akkineni is reliving her Ye Maaya Chesave days as she shares about her favourite romantic track from the film featuring Naga Chaitanya in the male lead.

Tollywood actress Samantha Akkineni is reliving her Ye Maaya Chesave days as she shares about her favourite romantic track from the film. Just recently, Naga Chaitanya took to Twitter and shared about his favourite song. He tweeted, "One of my most favourite love songs ever is “Velipomaake” from Saahasam Swaasaga Saagipo. Send me yours with #myfavlovesong Get started!!." Immediately, Samantha replied to him and shared her favourite romantic track from their film Ye Maaya Chesave.

Samantha Akkineni tweeted, "'Ee hruduyam’ from Ye maya chesave #myfavlovesong." Ye Maaya Chesave is Telugu romantic drama film written and directed by Gautham Menon. The film, which released in 2010 features Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya in the lead roles. The film marked Sam's debut in the film industry and she managed to hit the right chord with the audience.

'Ee hruduyam’ from Ye maya chesave #myfavlovesong https://t.co/RPtmzCdaEd — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) March 9, 2020

Watch Ee Hruduyam song below:

Samantha and Chay's love story started from Ye Maaya Chesave and of course, for the obvious reason, it will always be one special film for the couple.

During a promotional event, director Rahul Ravindran asked Naga Chaitanya when was it that he proposed to Samantha. Chay replied saying, "Almost 10 years ago, we met at the shoot of Ye Maya Chesave. And for the last seven years, I have been trying my best to impress Samantha. I had no other option but to marry her."

After dating for more than four years, Sam and Chay got married in a grand two-day affair in Goa in 2017. The wedding was attended by their many close friends from the film industry.

Credits :Twitter

Read More