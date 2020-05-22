Samantha Akkineni REPEATS her Sabyasachi outfit and looks radiant at Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj's Roka

We all know about Samantha Akkineni's love for fashion and this time, the stunner has repeated her Sabyasachi outfit at Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's Roka ceremony, and she aced it like a pro.

Besides being a phenomenal actress, Samantha Akkineni is also known for her style statements. She never fails to grab the attention with her stunning appearances. We all know Sam's love for fashion and this time, the stunner has repeated her Sabyasachi outfit at Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's Roka ceremony, and she aces it like a pro. The South queen has once again aced fashion game in the same yellow Sabyasachi suit and she looks gorgeous as ever. The stunner sends a powerful message that repeating outfits is cool to make a sustainable fashion statement.

South actress Samantha Akkineni is one of the actresses who is obsessed with Sabyasachi and she makes sure to carry elegantly. In 2018, Samantha Akkineni attended a launch event wearing this same yellow Sabyasachi suit. She finished out her look with an uncut diamond and emerald choker set. Straight hair, natural lips and minimal makeup complimented her look.

It is a great thing to see how more and more celebs are openly repeating their outfits. Something which was once considered a taboo in the world of fashion and glamour has now become the 'it' thing. Meghan Markle to Kate Middleton, many have repeated outfits in the past and its the coolest thing to do.

Here's Samantha Akkineni's look from Rana Daggubati and Miheeka's Roka ceremony. The stunner made a perfect 'bahu' like appearance in traditional look accessorised with mangalsutra.

