Samantha Akkineni replaced by Aishwarya Rajessh in Ajay Bhupathi’s film Maha Samudram?

The latest news reports about Maha Samudram state that the director is not very keen on having Samantha Akkineni star opposite Sharwanand and hence, Aishwarya Rajessh could be playing the female lead in the film.

As per latest news reports, Aishwarya Rajessh has replaced Samantha Akkineni in filmmaker Ajay Bhupathi’s film Maha Samudram. There is no official word out yet about Aishwarya Rajessh coming on board for Ajay Bhupathi’s film. The news reports about the upcoming film Maha Samudram state that the director is not very keen on having Samantha Akkineni star opposite lead actor Sharwanand. Interestingly, Samantha Akkineni was paired alongside Sharwanand in the film called Jaanu.

This film failed to create any kind of magic on the big screen. There were a lot of expectations from the film Jaanu, but the film did not live up to the audience expectations. The news reports state that the director is not very keen to take a risk by casting Samantha Akkineni alongside her Jaanu co-star. The latest news reports state that the director is now looking forward to seeing the World Famous Lover actress Aishwarya Rajessh in the much awaited film called Maha Samudram. The fans and followers of Aishwarya Rajessh are eagerly looking forward to know if the actress would star in Ajay Bhupathi’s film.

The news reports about Ajay Bhupathi directorial Maha Samudram state that the film is expected to be a romance cum action drama. This film will reportedly release in Tamil and Telugu. The fans and film audiences are waiting for an update on the Sharwanand starrer. Director Ajay Bhupathi is known for his film called RX100. News reports state that the lead actor Sharwanand will kick start the shoot of Maha Samudram once he wraps up his current projects.

(ALSO READ: Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajessh’s Ka Pae Ranasingam gets a direct release on OTT platform)

Share your comment ×