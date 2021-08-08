Samantha Akkineni replies to Allu Arjun's thank you note for taking care of Arha on Shaakuntalam sets

Icon star Allu Arjun and wife Allu Sneha Reddy visited their 4-year-old daughter Arha on the sets of Shaakuntalam. Arha is making her acting debut and proud parents Allu Arjun and Sneha are super excited about it. The star couple and their son Allu Ayaan were seen watching their little munchkin Arha on camera.

After visiting the sets of Shaakuntalam, Allu Arjun penned a note as he shared his experience of seeing Arha at the shoot. He wrote, "It was nice visiting the sets of #Shaakuntalam. Very heartwarming to see Allu ARHA at shoot , it’s something I never thought I will see so soon . Thank you @Gunasekhar1 garu,@neelima_guna garu and @Samanthaprabhu2 for taking such good care of her."

Replying to Allu Arjun's thank you note, Samantha wrote, "It was our pleasure .. my my what a star," followed by a hug and heart-struck emoticons.

Earlier, Samantha Akkineni helped Arha to get her first shot right. Allu Arha becomes the fourth generation child of the Allu family to be working in the Telugu Film Industry.

Arha will play the role of Prince Bharat in the film. Directed by Gunasekhar, the mythological film has Samantha Akkineni and Dev Mohan in the lead roles.

Earlier, Allu Arjun had expressed his excitement on Arha's acting debut saying, "A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, #AlluArha will be making her debut with #Shakuntalam movie. I want to thank @Gunasekhar1 garu & @neelima_guna garu for giving my daughter this beautiful movie as her debut and . I had an altogether different journey with @Samanthaprabhu2 and am happy to watch Arha debut with her movie. My best wishes to the entire Cast & Crew of #Shakuntalam".