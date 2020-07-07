Samantha Akkineni replies to Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor's throwback tweet; Calls him the 'coolest'

Samantha Akkineni recently left her fans amazed as she replied to one of the throwback tweets of Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor. Check it out below.

Samantha Akkineni, as we all know is super active on social media. The stunner makes sure to reply to her fans also on Twitter. Sam recently left her fans amazed as she replied to one of the throwback Tweets of Bollywood star . Yes, the Majili actress replied to a tweet of the actor that he had posted in 2017. During #AskArjun session on Twitter in 2017, the Lootera star was asked about his favourite actress down South. To this, he replied, "I really like @Samanthaprabhu2...& Nayantara #AskArjun." The actor named Samantha and Nayanthara as his favourite actresses down South.

Well, now years later, Samantha Akkineni has replied to the tweet. She wrote, "And I think you’re the coolest.... Thankyou." Bollywood and South Indian celebs might not be partying or spending time with each other often but something that keeps them connected is their incredible work. Don't you agree? Amid lockdown, Samantha had recently shared a picture of herself with pet dog Hash. She captioned it, "Good light , good skin , good puppy kinda day ... #nofilter #bareskin #happyheart (sic)."

The picture received a lot of lovely comments. B-town star Arjun Kapoor also commented on Samantha's photo. He wrote, "He’s so handsome (sic)," along with a fire emoticon.

Check out Samantha's latest Tweet below:

And I think you’re the coolest Thankyou https://t.co/SnkBWJagpd — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) July 7, 2020

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni will be seen sharing the screenspace with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in Vignesh Shivan's directorial, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu. The shooting of the film will go on floors in August.

This is for the first time that two biggest stars of South Indian film industry, Samantha and Nayanthara will be sharing the screenspace and fans just can't wait to know what's in stores for them.

Credits :Twitter

