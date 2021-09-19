Samantha Akkineni replies to Priyanka Chopra on her tweet for Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal team

Samantha Akkineni and the entire Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal team is over the moon as Jonas praised their film's recently released song, Two Two Two. Replying to Priyanka, Samantha Akkineni wrote, "This is super encouraging for us as a team .. Thankyou dear @priyankachopra."

PeeCee sent good luck to the entire team of KVRK and also wished director Vignesh Shivan on his birthday. Taking to Twitter, the Bollywood diva wrote, "Love it! Well done @anirudhofficial & @VigneshShivN Also happy birthday Vignesh. Congrats to the team of #KaathuVaakulaRenduKaadhal @VijaySethuOffl #Nayanthara @Samanthaprabhu2." It is great to see these actors bonding and praising the talent.

Check out Samantha Akkineni's reply to Priyanka Chopra Jonas below:

This is super encouraging for us as a team .. Thankyou dear @priyankachopra https://t.co/t9jquNPZbr — S (@Samanthaprabhu2) September 19, 2021

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal is one of the much-awaited bilingual films releasing in Tamil and Telugu. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film features Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles.

The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander while Vijay Kartik Kannan and A. Sreekar Prasad being the cinematographer and editor respectively.