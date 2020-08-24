Samantha Akkineni REVEALS the secret protein rich smoothie recipe that helps her kick off the day

Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram space and shared photos of her morning breakfast routine and revealed her secret recipe.

Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram stories and shared her healthy diet for the morning routine. Sharing snaps of the procedure, Samantha has now revealed the secret behind her protein-rich recipe. She first shared a photo of lettuce, spinach and celery and stated that the main ingredients. Next, she shares show she washes her vegetables with the help of a sterilizer. She then shared that she adds a plate full of grains including flax seeds, omega meal mixes and chia seeds.

Then she revealed that she adds a protein-rich ingredient. In today’s smoothy, she has added pieces of frozen banana. Lastly, she shared a photo of the final smoothy. It is well known that Samantha is a huge fan of eating healthy and she has been promoting the same on her social media handles. We also know that most of her veggies are from her own garden from her home. Recently, she has been showing a lot of interest in gardening.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has two big projects in her pipeline. She will be next seen in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which has Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead and Nayanthara will be seen as yet another female lead. It is expected that the makers of the film will update us with more details soon. She also has in her kitty, Ashwin Saravanan’s upcoming film, which has not been titled yet. The film also has Prasanna and Prashanth in key roles.

