Samantha Akkineni reveals she cried three days ago and it was for THIS good reason; Watch

Samantha Akkineni did an ask me anything session on Twitter and answered questions about her personal life, movies and more.

It was a fun-filled Wednesday evening for Samantha Akkineni as she interacted with her fans on Twitter. The Oh! Baby actress decided to answer a few questions asked by her fans during the #AskSam session. The stunner did an ask me anything session on Twitter and answered a few questions about her personal life, movies and more. Samantha Akkineni is winning hearts and surprised everyone with her kind and genuine replies. One of her die-hard fans asked Samantha, "when was the last time you cried with happiness???" To this, she replied, "It was just 3 or 4 days ago when I saw the rushes of The Family Man 2...I just started crying."

During her interaction with fans, Samantha also opened up how she deals with stress. "Something that has really helped me with my stress and I want to talk about is meditation. I started meditating during the lockdown and it had such a positive influence on me." Samantha Akkineni also asked her fans to give it a try in order to get rid of stress in life. "It is not easy at first but hold on and you will realize its full benefits," said Samantha as she advised her fans to do meditation regularly.

Samantha is set to make her Hindi debut with web series The Family Man 2. She has two films in her pipeline-Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming directorial venture Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. She also has Ashwin Saravanan’s next film which is yet to be titled.

