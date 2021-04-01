Samantha Akkineni REVEALS she moved to tears watching R Madhavan's Rocketry trailer; Calls him a genius

Rocketry- The Nambi Effect is a biographical drama based on the life of former scientist and aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan.

The Telugu trailer of Rocketry- The Nambi Effect starring R Madhavan is finally out. The movie is directed by R Madhavan and has been shot in India, Princeton, Scotland, France and Russia. The much-awaited trailer is out and is getting a good response on social media. South beauty Samantha Akkineni also shared the 2.46-minute trailer on Twitter and revealed she moved to tears when she had watched it a year ago. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "I remember watching this trailer a year ago and being moved to tears...All guts ..All glory .. All passion.. All talent. So proud to present #Rocketry. @ActorMadhavan you sir are a genius"

Rocketry- The Nambi Effect is a biographical drama based on the life of former scientist and aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan of the Indian Space Research Organisation. He was falsely charged with espionage in 1994 and arrested. Interestingly, Madhavan is not only playing the titular character in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, but has also written, produced and directed the film. The character of Meena Nambi, wife of Nambi Narayanan, is being played by actress Simran Bagga. R Madhavan and Simran are reuniting on the big screen after 17 long years. They were last seen together in Mani Ratnam’s 2002 film Kannathil Muthamittal. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a trilingual film releasing in English, Hindi and Tamil.

Take a look below:

I remember watching this trailer a year ago and being moved to tears...All guts ..All glory .. All passion.. All talent So proud to present #Rocketry https://t.co/b3OlFqrQ5q @ActorMadhavan you sir are a genius @NambiNOfficial @TricolourFilm @VijayMoolan#RocketryTheFilm pic.twitter.com/JI95uf1qPz — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) April 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Madhavan was last seen in Nisabdham, directed by Hemant Madhukar and co-produced by Kona Venkat and T. G. Vishwa Prasad. The film also featured, Anushka Shetty, Michael Madsen and Anjali. Nisabdham got a direct OTT release and it opened to a mixed response from the audience and critics alike.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×