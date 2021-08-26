Samantha Akkineni reveals she 'wished' to be in Nag Ashwin's untitled film starring Prabhas & Deepika Padukone

Recently, reports were doing rounds that Samantha Akkineni has been approached to play a key role in Prabhas' upcoming sci-fi action thriller, which is tentatively called Project K. Finally, Samantha Akkineni has reacted to the rumours about the same. Sam revealed she wasn't approached and that she wished to be a part of Nag Ashwin's directorial.

No, I wish I was...but after the interview, I'm just doing to message him (Nag Ashwin) asking why am I not a part of the film," Said Samantha Akkineni as she clarified about being reports of being offered Prabhas starrer.

During the same interview with Anupama Chopra, Sam also put the rumours to rest about Pawan Kalyan film. She stated, "I haven't signed any film."

Nag Ashwin's Project K has Prabhas and in the lead, while megastar Amitabh Bachhan is playing a crucial role. Being shot on a lavish budget, the shooting of the film went on floors recently in Hyderabad.

Coming back to Samantha, the stunner has two big upcoming projects- Shaakuntalam and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal . Sam recently wrapped up the shoot for both films. Shakuntalam is directed by Gunasekhar while Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal is helmed by Vignesh Shivan and it will see Samantha Akkineni sharing screen space with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. It is a rom-com with music by Anirudh.

