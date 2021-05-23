  1. Home
Samantha Akkineni REVEALS she would like to romance Ranbir Kapoor onscreen in a Bollywood film

Samantha Akkineni was also asked one South star she thinks could have played Manoj Bajpayee's role as Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man and taking no time, she took Nagarjuna Akkineni's name.
Samantha Akkineni REVEALS she would like to romance Ranbir Kapoor onscreen in a Bollywood film
South star Samantha Akkineni is making her Hindi web debut with Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man Season 2. The trailer was released recently and Sam's role has grabbed everyone's attention. It has set high curiosity among the audience already. While her fans are looking forward to her Hindi web debut, Samantha recently shared that she would like to romance Ranbir Kapoor onscreen in a Bollywood film. 

During a rapid-fire round with Bollywood Hungama, Samantha was asked one Bollywood actor she would want to romance on-screen apart from Manoj Bajpayee. To this, she immediately replied, 'Ranbir Kapoor'. Sam was also asked one South star she thinks could have played Manoj Bajpayee's role as Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man and taking no time, she took actor and her father-in-law Nagarjuna Akkineni's name. 

Samantha added that talent in Bollywood is amazing and she is scared of it as she answered a fan question on why did it take her a long time to make her Bollywood debut. 

Meanwhile, Sam has a couple of big South projects. The stunner who has completed a decade in the industry will be seen sharing the screen space with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. 

She has also kickstarted shooting for Shaakuntalam, a mythological drama film written and directed by Gunasekhar and produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under the banner of Gunaa Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions respectively.

