Samantha Akkineni REVEALS why she signed Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Nayanthara

Samantha Akkineni recently revealed that she was pretty impressed with the narration and accepted a challenge to deliver best alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the upcoming Tamil film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

Two biggest South actresses Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni are coming together for the first time in the upcoming film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Written and to be directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role. The announcement about the film was made recently and moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to it. Said to be a love story with humour touch in it, Vignesh has worked for two years on the film and has finally, managed to bring Samantha and Nayanthara together. Meanwhile, Samantha, recently in an interview revealed why she picked this film starring Nayanthara.

The stunner revealed that she was pretty impressed with the narration and accepted a challenge to deliver best alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. “At a time when I am looking for exciting scripts, this blew me off for sure," said Samantha Akkineni. We are super excited to see this dream cast on the big screen. Are you? Let us know in the comment section below. The shooting of the upcoming Tamil film will go floors in April.

Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara have already worked earlier in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The film had released in 2015 and the same was written and directed by Vignesh Shivan himself.

On the other hand, Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi have worked together in 2019 film, Super Deluxe.

