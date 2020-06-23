Samantha Akkineni’s BFF Shilpa Reddy tests positive for COVID 19 days after their meeting?

In the post which was shared by Samantha and Shilpa three days back, Samantha was seen planting a peck on Shilpa’s cheek, while hugging her tightly.

Very often we have seen posts of Samantha Akkineni and her BFF Shilpa Reddy spending a gala time with each other. In one such incident, they both shared photos with each other on their Instagram spaces, clearly indicating that they both have met and had a fun time. Now, according to the latest media reports, Shilpa Reddy, who is a model by profession has tested positive to the pandemic COVID 19. While this has come as a huge shocker to her followers, the fact that she had met Samantha just a few days back is worrying the fans of Samantha.

In the post which was shared by Samantha and Shilpa three days back, Samantha was seen planting a peck on Shilpa’s cheek, while hugging her tightly. They both also shared photos of their dogs having a fun time with Samantha. Even before the news of Shilpa testing positive for COVID 19 came up, fans and followers of both Shilpa and Samantha commented on the post, pointing out the importance of social distancing. However, there’s no official confirmation from Shilpa Reddy about the news of her testing positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was last seen in Jaanu, which is the Tollywood remake of Tamil film 96. She has two films in her kitty including Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and the yet to be titled film of Ashwin Saravanan. While the former has Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the cast list, the former will have Prasanna in a key role.

